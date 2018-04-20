Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, April 18

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, April 18. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—The Blue Knights bounced back from Friday’s one-run loss to get back to .500 on the season and earn their third win of the season with a 13-1 rout at Glastonbury (3-2) in five innings. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Farmington (1-4) on Friday and divisional Hall (2-2) on Saturday.

Softball—Sixteen runs on 11 hits, five walks, and three errors in the second inning lifted the Lady Knights to their fourth-straight win to remain undefeated with a 17-1 mercy-rule of Glastonbury (4-4) at home. Southington finished with 18 hits, and the Tomahawks committed four errors. Alexandra Rogers went 2-for-2 with five RBI, two runs scored, and two doubles. Sarah Myrick went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored. Abby Lamson went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a triple, a double, and a run scored. Kara Zazzaro (4-0) started on the circle and went all five innings with eight strikeouts, allowing just three hits, two walks, and one earned run. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Tunxis Mead Park on Friday to play Farmington (2-2).

Boys Volleyball—The offensive and defensive efforts of Niko Sophroniou and Tim Walsh helped the Blue Knights earn their second-straight win and second shutout of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-11, 25-14) of divisional Simsbury (1-6) at home. The win was also their second divisional win of the season. Niko Sophroniou anchored the defense with nine digs and 6-for-8 serving with three aces. Tim Walsh paced the offense with 16 kills and went 14-for-19 behind the service line with three aces. Will Pfanzelt (3) and Jonathan Clark (3) combined for six blocks, and Zack Morgan distributed 16 assists. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with contests against divisional opponents Farmington (2-3), Maloney (1-5), and Hall (4-1). Southington is 4-1.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition.