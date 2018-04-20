Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, April 17

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, April 17. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf—After a week off from opening the season with a two-stroke victory, the Blue Knights suffered their first loss of the season after falling by a pair of strokes, 152-154, to divisional Avon at Blue Fox Run Golf Course. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Rockledge Country Club in West Hartford on Thursday to play divisional Hall. Match time is 3 p.m.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field—The Blue Knights won most of the field events, sweeping the pole vault, but couldn’t overcome divisional Hall’s domination on the track, as they suffered their second loss of the season, 101-49, on the road. Besides winning all three relays, the Warriors swept four other events on the track as well and allowed the Knights to take just one event on the track. Southington took first in the following events: Elijah Rodriguez in the 100m hurdles, Cameron Clynes in the javelin, Jack Terray in the long jump, Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump, and Zachary Burleigh in the pole vault. The following finished as runners-up in individual events: Conner Leone in the 3200m, Jake Monson in the shot put and discus, Jack Herms in the javelin, and Aiden Chesanow in the pole vault. The following finished third: Kolby Rogers in the 100m, Ryan Slesinski in the 800m, Owen Bouchard in the shot put, Ryan Andrews in the discus, Terray in the triple jump, and Ben Ragozzine in the pole vault. Terray tied Hannigan for third in the high jump. Rogers qualified for the Class LL meet in the 100m (11.5). John Carreiro, Trevor Porter, Kolby Rogers, and James Ringrose also qualified for the state meet (4x100m relay, 45.5). The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to divisional Conard on Tuesday, April 24. Meet time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 1-2.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field—The Lady Knights were their usual selves by winning most of the field events, but it wasn’t enough. Divisional Hall was too fast and went 2-for-3 in the relays and 5-for-8 in the individual events on the track, sweeping the 3200m, as the Knights fell, 82-68, on the road for their second loss of the season. Southington took first in the following events: Samantha Przybylski in the 100m, the 4x100m relay, Natalie Verderame in the 400m, Kate Kemnitz in the 800m, Amanda Howe in the shot put and discus, Alijah Vega in the javelin, and Megan Biscoglio in the pole vault. The following finished as runners-up in the individual events: Lily Scalise in the 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles, Livvy Pizzitola in the 100m, Kemnitz in the 1600m, Shannon Litchfield in the 200m, Trinity Cardillo in the discus, and Tayler Riddick in the long jump. The following finished third: Maddie Hepp in the 100m hurdles, Janette Wadolowski in the 300m hurdles, Deborah Hannigan in the discus, Julia Groll in the javelin, Riddick in the triple jump, Pizzitola in the pole vault, and Scalise in the high jump. The following qualified for the Class LL meet: Przybylski in the 100m (13), Pizzitola in the 100m (13.1), Kemnitz in the 1600m (5:33.6), the 4x100m relay (51.3), Verderame in the 400m (61.8), Trinity Cardillo in the discus (92’6”), Deborah Hannigan in the discus (92’1”), and Biscoglio in the pole vault (10’). Litchfield improved her state mark in the 200m (27). The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to divisional Conard on Tuesday, April 24. Meet time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 1-2.

Softball—The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win and second shutout of the season to remain undefeated by mercy-ruling Conard (0-3), 16-0, at Sterling Field in West Hartford in their first divisional game of the season. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Glastonbury (4-3) tomorrow and then head out on the road to Tunxis Mead Park to play Farmington (1-2) on Friday.

Girls Tennis—The Lady Knights bounced back from Saturday’s one-point loss to earn their third win and shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep of East Hartford (0-2) at home, surrendering just two games in all matches combined. In singles, No. 1 Abby Murphy No. 2 Coral Tommervik, No. 3 Molly Murphy, and No. 4 Joelle Stublarec won in straight sets. In doubles, No. 1 Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, No. 2 Samantha Barmore-Gianna Wadowski, and No. 3 Emma Wojcicki-Kate Hardy won in straight sets as well. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Glastonbury on Friday for their first divisional match of the season. Match time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 3-1.

To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.