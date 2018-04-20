Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, April 19

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, April 19. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf—The Blue Knights settled for their first tie of the season after drawing, 158-158, with divisional Hall at Rockledge Country Club in West Hartford. The Knights will be back on the links next week when they travel to Farmington Country Club on Monday, April 23 to play divisional Farmington and then return home to host Maloney on Thursday, April 26. Southington is 1-1-1.

Boys Lacrosse—Southington’s three-game winning streak was snapped by a one-goal loss, 9-8, to Farmington (3-1) at home. Both teams went goal for goal throughout the game, as the Indians took a one-goal lead at the half. But the difference of the game was the second quarter. The Knights finished with three goals in the first, while the Indians scored three in the second. Both teams matched one another with three scores each in the third and a goal apiece in the fourth, but the Indians came away with a pair of scores in the first, while the Knights managed just one goal by the end of the second. Evan Johanns paced the offense with three goals. Tagan Welch and Angelo Plantamuro contributed with two goals each. Garrett Brown finished with 15 saves in the cage. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host NW Catholic (3-1) on Saturday. Game time is 11 a.m. Southington is 4-2.

Girls Lacrosse—The Lady Knights trailed by a goal at the end of the first half in their lone game of the week against Brien McMahon (3-3) at home, but couldn’t overcome the deficit. The Senators piled on eight of their 13 points in the second half, handing the Knights their third-straight loss, 13-6. Talie Southington took 19 shots on goal. Richardson paced the offense with three goals. Emma Doran contributed with a pair of scores. Taylor Borla, Molly Dobratz, and Jenna Garcia recovered four groundballs apiece. Julia Wells saved 10 of Brien McMahon’s 20 shots on goal. The Knights will be back on the turf next week with contests against divisional Farmington (1-3), divisional Hall (5-1), and Samford (1-7). Southington is 1-3.

Boys Volleyball—The Blue Knights earned their third-straight win and third shutout of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-7, 25-12, 25-8) at Rockville (2-2). The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with contests against divisional opponents Farmington (2-3), Maloney (1-5), and Hall (4-1). Southington is 4-1.

