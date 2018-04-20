Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, April 16

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, April 16. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Volleyball—The Blue Knights earned their second win of the season in their first divisional match of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-20, 25-12, 25-15) at Conard (2-1). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Simsbury (1-5) on Wednesday and then head out on the road to Rockville (2-1) on Thursday. Southington is 2-1.

