Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, April 20

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, April 20. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—In their lowest offensive production of the season, errors continued to pester the Blue Knights at the most inopportune time. They suffered their fourth loss of the season and dropped a game below .500 after falling by a run, 2-1, to Farmington (2-4) at home. Following a scoreless first inning, the Indians put their first two batters of the second in scoring position on a single and infield error. With no outs, a sacrifice fly scored a runner on third, and a base hit brought the deciding run in from second. Brandon Kohl drove in Southington’s lone run of the game on a sacrifice fly that scored Jeremy Mercier. Dylan Chiaro hit a fly ball to center field with one out in the sixth that possibly could have resulted in the tying or go-ahead run for the Knights, but a diving catch was made at the fence. Southington mustered just three hits. Jason Krar (1-1) started on the mound and received the decision after going five and a third innings with five strikeouts, allowing four hits, three walks, and one earned run. Justin Verrilli closed. With three strikeouts. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Hall (2-3) tomorrow in their first divisional game of the season. Game time is 11 a.m. Southington is 3-4.

Softball—The Lady Knights earned their fifth-straight win and third shutout of the season to remain undefeated by blanking Farmington (2-3), 13-0, at Tunxis Mead Park. The Knights will be back on the diamond next week with contests against Newington (2-3), divisional Hall (0-3), Middletown (4-3), and NFA (6-2).

Boys Tennis—Against one of the toughest opponents on their regular season schedule, the Blue Knights managed to nab a couple of points in their first loss, 5-2, of the season to Glastonbury (2-0) at home, snapping their two-match winning streak. Southington’s lone two winners on the day were No. 3 singles Nate Zmarlicki over Samarth Menta in a super tiebreaker, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4, and No. 1 doubles Kevin Chudy-Andrew Kudla over Ethan Longo-Matt Parker in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing (10-5 super tiebreaker), No. 4 singles Marek Kryzanski (10-7 super tiebreaker), and No. 3 doubles Mike Kwok-Kyle Naworol (10-6 super tiebreaker) fell in super tiebreakers. No. 2 singles Jon Kryzanski and No. 2 doubles Adam Kosko-Tyler Heidgerd fell in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to EO Smith (2-1) tomorrow. Match time is 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis—The Lady Knights suffered their second loss of the season in their first divisional match after being swept, 7-0, at Glastonbury. The Knights will be back on the courts next week with home contests against New Britain (4-1), Farmington (2-0), and Manchester (1-2). Southington is 3-2.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.