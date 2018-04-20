Obituary: Joyce (Barrows) Barile, 84

Joyce (Barrows) Barile, 84, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Born on April 26, 1933 in Glens Falls, NY to the late Warren and Evelyn (Baker) Barrows, she had been a longtime Plantsville resident. Joyce grew up on a farm and loved animals, especially her dog Lucy.

She is survived by her husband Luigino Barile, 5 children: Michael Barile of Rocky Hill, Linda Lavway and her husband Ricky of Thomaston; Laura Barile of Howe, OK; Jeffrey Barile of Plantsville and Tracy Osher and her husband Jody of Plantsville; 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 brothers, Dale, Paul and David and Roger Barrows.

Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.