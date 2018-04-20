Obituary: Connie Barneschi, 96

Connie Barneschi, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 16, 2018 at the Southington Care Center. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, William J. Barneschi, in 2010.

She was born in Norwalk, CT on February 22, 1922, the daughter of the late Angelina and Walter Stefani. She was a Southington resident since childhood and was a wonderful cook and talented seamstress.

She is survived by daughters, Carol Mele and her husband, Ralph, of Boca Raton, FL, Jean Howles of Prospect, and son, William W. Barneschi, of Southington. She also leaves 4 beloved grandchildren, Tracy Morgan, Kyle Howles, Jennifer Mele and Marc Mele; and 5 great grandchildren, Hunter, Zara, Theo, Mason and Julianna.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.