Obituary: Anna ‘Ann’ (Schmidt) Anderson, 74

Anna “Ann” (Schmidt) Anderson, 74, of Southington passed away on Thursday, April 19th at HOCC at New Britain. She was the beloved wife of Waldon G. Anderson Jr. for 43 years.

She was born on Jan. 25, 1944, in Waterbury the daughter of the late Henry and Lillian (Rein) Schmidt. Ann graduated from Cheshire High School and worked at the Ball and Socket Co. for many years. She later worked for the VNA and brought sunshine into the lives of her patients. Ann was a faithful member of the First Lutheran Church of Southington. She remained active through her participation in the Silver Sneakers accompanied by her loyal friend and neighbor, Linda, who shared many special times with her. Ann and Wally enjoyed going to classic car shows and cruise nights and formed many lasting friendships. She enjoyed travelling and “girls night out” and attended events of the children in her family with camera ever ready. She found great joy in helping care for the “little ones” in the family and they loved her dearly.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her siblings, Marie Fuller, Carl Schmidt and wife Kris, Raymond Schmidt and wife Sue, her special aunt Elsie Berkmoes , several cousins, nieces and a nephew. She will be greatly missed by her dog Libby.

She was predeceased by a nephew David Fuller.

She was a gentle soul whose heart was open to everyone she met. All who knew her will cherish her memory. Heaven has another angel.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Hartford Home Care Hospice for the care and comfort they gave to Ann and her family.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, April 22nd from 2-4 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 2ll N. Main St. Southington. A Service will be held on Sunday at 4 pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at State Veteran’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ARF Foundation, 366 Main St. Terryville, CT 06786 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

