Bronx woman arrested for stealing FITBITS from Southington Target

The Southington Police Department announced an arrest for a theft at the Southington Target store last month. On Wednesday, April 18, Marlene Rivera, 21, of the Bronx, N.Y. was arrested on a warrant at the York Correctional Facility and transported to the Southington police headquarters for booking.

The warrant stems from an investigation of a theft from the Target store at 600 Executive Blvd. in Southington. Target loss prevention reported a shoplifting that occurred on Saturday, March 17 at approximately 5:30 p.m. The warrant alleges that Rivera and an accomplice entered the store and the accomplice removed and unlocked six FITBITS from a locked peg hook on a store shelf and placed them in a carriage.

The pair then walked to an area of the store which was not covered by security cameras, and after approximately seven minutes, Rivera is seen leaving this area with an empty carriage. The pair is then seen leaving the store, past all points of purchase, entering the parking lot and leaving in a vehicle.

Each FITBIT is valued at $299.95 with a total value of $1,799.70. The New Britain Police Department and Target loss prevention assisted in this investigation.

An arrest warrant was applied for the accomplice, but has yet to be served. The name of the accomplice will be released once the warrant is served.

Rivera was processed and charged with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. She was held on a $10,000 bond and appeared in court on April 19.