April vacation at the state capitol

While many students across Connecticut enjoyed a sunny day off from school over April vacation, eighth grade honor student at DePaolo Middle School, Ethan Solury, donned a suit and tie and made a visit to the State Capital in Hartford on Wednesday, April 10.

Solury was formally introduced during the House of Representatives’ session by State Representative Liz Linehan (D-103).

“Ethan’s interest in politics is strong, and he has volunteered on many local and state campaigns,” Linehan said. “He plans on pursuing his interests in politics in high school and beyond.”

She noted Solury recently wrote an argumentative essay in his language arts class on the Electoral College, and its benefits in presidential elections and the history of how it began.

“You all know how much I like argumentative essays,” Linehan said with a laugh.

Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-31) also commended Solury for his work. Both Linehan and Aresimowicz’s districts represent portions of Southington.

Representatives Rob Sampson (R-81) and John Fusco (R-80) also extended their thanks to Solury for attending the House Session and representing the town of Southington’s students.

At the session, Solury was backed by his mother, Bethany Solury, a third grade teacher at Derynoski Elementary School, and grandfather Tony D’Angelo, a former Southington Town Councilor and former Democratic minority leader. Solury’s father, John Solury, is the current deputy fire marshal with the Southington Fire Department. Also in attendance and showing support was Southington Fire Commissioner John Moise.

“As you can imagine, my husband and I are very proud of this announcement,” said Bethany after the introduction.

Solury said the introduction was an honor. He stayed after the introduction to watch the House Session.

