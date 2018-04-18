Volleyball beats Glastonbury, falls to Staples

The Blue Knights volleyball team split this past week to open their season with a win and a loss. Their opener included a 3-1 (25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20) victory at Glastonbury on Monday, April 9.

Tim Walsh marshaled the offense with 12 kills and went 13-for-16 serving with four aces. William Pfanzelt distributed 25 assists, and Niko Sophroniou (18 digs) and Jonathan Clark (4 blocks) anchored the defense.

Following their season opening win, the Knights suffered their first loss of the season a couple days later after being shut out, 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-17), at Staples.

Walsh paced the offense with eight kills and anchored the defense with nine digs. Zack Morgan dished out 13 assists, and Pfanzelt and Tyler Peruta each contributed with a pair of blocks.

The Knights will be back on the hardwood this week with contests against divisional Conard (2-0), divisional Simsbury (0-5), and Rockville (2-1).

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.