Southington Recreation Department listings for the April 20 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

TENNIS LESSONS (ADVANCED)—Saturdays, April 21 to-May 14, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Panthorn Park tennis courts, Burritt St. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 4-12. Cost is $60 per student. Class size is limited. Smaller, lightweight rackets available for kids ages 4-9 to use during lessions. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

TOUCH-A-TRUCK—Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southington Drive In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. (Rain date is Sunday, May 20). Cost is $4 per child (adults are free). Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 72 and the Southington Recreation Department. Children will enjoy climbing into construction, military, emergency and other vehicles, face painting, music and more. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

YOUTH MARTIAL ARTS PROGRAMS—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, April 23 to June 6, at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. Open to children aged 3-12 for the Tiny Tigers (ages 3-4), Little Dragons (ages 5-6), and Karate Kids (ages 7-12) programs. Class times vary. Cost is $69 per child, includes a uniform. Info and forms at www.southington.org/MartialArts.

KICKBOXING PROGRAM—Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and Saturdays, 9 to 9:30 a.m. (Session I) or Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 to 9:30 a.m. (Session II), from April 24 to June 5, at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. Open to new students ages 14 and up. Cost is $99, includes boxing gloves. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/kickboxing.

TINY HAWK SOCCER AND BASKETBALL—Five week program beginning the week of May 7 at Kennedy Middle School gym, 1071 S. Main St. Times and dates vary. Introduction program presented by Skyhawks Sports Academy. Open to Southington children ages 3-4. Cost is $75 per child. Class size limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

MINI HAWK SOCCER AND BASEBALL—Five week program beginning the week of May 7 at Kennedy Middle School gym, 1071 S. Main St. Times and dates vary. Introduction program presented by Skyhawks Sports Academy. Open to Southington children ages 4-7. Cost is $75 per child. Class size limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

SWIM LESSONS (RECREATION PARK)—Thursday, May 24, 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Town Hall’s lower level conference room, 75 Main St. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 5 and up. Proof of residency is required. Parents of returning students should bring the child’s swim card from last year. Bring birth certificate for first time students. Cost is $55 per child ($125 for 3 siblings or $150 for 4 siblings). Class time will be determined but will be between 10 a.m. to noon. More info at www.southington.org/swim1.

SWIM LESSONS (MEMORIAL PARK)—Wednesday, May 30, 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Town Hall’s finance department conference room, 75 Main St. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 5 and up. Proof of residency is required. Parents of returning students should bring the child’s swim card from last year. Bring birth certificate for first time students. Cost is $55 per child ($125 for 3 siblings or $150 for 4 siblings). Class time will be determined but will be between 10 a.m. to noon. More info at www.southington.org/swim1.

CAMP RISE REGISTRATION—Registration underway as space allows through June 15. Camp RISE is open to Southington children with special needs. Session I (grades 2-5): July 2-3 and July 9-12; Session II (grades 6-12): July 16-19 and July 23-26. Sessions run 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park. Cost varies by session. Space is extremely limited. More info and forms at www.southington.org/CampRISE

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

June

June 16, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann, $154.

July

July 4, Macy’s Fireworks and Cruise, $254.

July 6-8, Gettysburg and Philadelphia (overnight), $344-$684.

July 14, Martha’s Vineyard, $114-$134.

July 14, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY, $120.

August

Aug. 11-12, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (overnight), $254-484.

Aug. 18, Saratoga Race Course, $102.

September

Sept. 16, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $130.

Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.

October

Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.

Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.

Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.

Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

December

Dec. 8, Christmas Show at Radio City Music Hall, NYC, $TBD.

MUSIC ON THE GREEN

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/music.

May

May 23, Karismics (Kiwanis Club of Southington).

May 30, Rock Solid Alibi (Aqua Turf Club).

June

June 6, Night Flight: Final Approach (Rotary Club).

June 13, Studio Two (TD Bank; Two Brothers Ice Cream).

June 20, A-Ray of Elvis (The Summit at Plantsville; Tighe & Bond).

June 27, Changes in Latitudes (Rich Capital Financial Services; Showcase Auto & Recovery).

July

July 4, No concert.

July 11, BootLeg Band (Southington Police Union – LEAS).

July 18, The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet).

July 25, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (Sons of Italy; UNICO).

August

Aug. 1, Cover2Cover (Drive-In Committee).

Aug. 8, Goldrush (Ali’s Nursery).

Aug. 15, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons).

Aug. 22, The Kyle Niles Band (YMCA).

Aug. 29, Coyote River Band (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning).

