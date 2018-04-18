Softball hits the ground running

By BRIAN JENNINGS

The start of Southington’s season was prolonged by inclement weather, but the harsh inception of spring in the Northeast didn’t leave the Lady Knights restless.

After numerous postponements, they finally got their season underway this past week, and who better to kick it off in the right direction than Kara Zazzaro?

She not only dominated the circle, but she dominated the plate as well to help the Knights get off to a positive start on Monday, April 9 in a 6-0 shutout over Bristol Eastern at home in their season opener. The Knights scattered runs from the first inning to the fourth, blowing open the game with five runs in the third and fourth combined.

Southington finished with 13 hits. Zazzaro went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and two doubles and also threw a complete game shutout on the circle with nine strikeouts, allowing just five walks and three hits. Gabby Malachowski went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI.

An Abby Lamson grand slam in the second inning helped the Knights earn their second-straight win on Wednesday with a 19-run mercy rule, 20-1, at RHAM. The Knights took a four-run lead after the first, but put the game out of reach with 12 runs in the second.

Lamson went 2-for-4 at the plate with six RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Lamson hit a grand slam in the second. Malachowski went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a RBI, and a walk.

Zazzaro started on the circle and went three innings with five strikeouts, allowing two walks and a hit. Julia Theriault relieved Zazzaro to go a pair of innings with two strikeouts and two walks.

The Knights will be back on the diamond this week with a game every day during the week. Those contests include divisional Hall (0-1), divisional Conard (0-2), Glastonbury (3-3), Rockville (1-2), and Farmington (1-2).

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition.