Police blotter for the April 20 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Friday, April 6 to Friday, April 13:

Robyn Giannamore, 48, of 35 Highgate Rd., Newington, was arrested on April 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Michael Lasek, 39, of 64 Old Turnpike Rd., Southington, was arrested on April 6 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Mario J. Tito, 47, of 28 Hilltop Dr., Southington, was arrested on April 6 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Dawn Risucci, 59, of 61 Golfview Dr., Watertown, was arrested on April 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Michael Cassidy, 59, of 1553 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was arrested on April 7 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Donte Shepard, 18, of 53 Day St., New Britain, was arrested on April 8 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javier Arroyo, 24, of 125 Howard Ave., Southington, was arrested on April 8 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Andrew Nuredin, 19, of 917 Washington Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on April 9 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Kelly Savage, 38, of 21 Evan Rd., Southington, was arrested on April 9 and charged with cruelty to animals, unlicensed dogs, and failure to vaccinate dogs.

Jason Savage, 41, of 21 Evan Rd., Southington, was arrested on April 9 and charged with cruelty to animals, unlicensed dogs, and failure to vaccinate dogs.

John C. Gradzik, 29, of 5 Fair Glen Dr., North Haven, was arrested on April 9 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and following too closely.

Kelly D. Nixon, 27, of 115 Louisiana Ave., Bristol, was arrested on April 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Valerie Amador, 24, of 608 Broad St., Meriden, was arrested on April 10 and charged with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Amanda Gouthro, 35, of 163 Canton Rd., Burlington, was arrested on April 11 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny. In a second incident, Gouthro was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Phillip Marshall, 54, of 100 Woodland Dr., Uncasville, was arrested on April 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Ryan Brewer-Leone, 27, of 54 Anthony Dr., Bristol, was arrested on April 12 and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Ryan Brewer-Leone, 27, of 54 Anthony Dr., Bristol, was arrested on April 13 and charged with interfering with officers and second degree breach of peace.