Meeting listings for the April 20 edition

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB. 9:45 a.m. to noon at the American Legion hall, 66 Main St. Jessica Lubell Brand, PhD, known as “the Native Plant Gal” will share information on landscaping with native shrubs at 10 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. Guest ($3) are always welcome. RSVP: thanlon@snet.net or call (860) 628-6975.

AARP MEETING. 1 p.m. at Mary Our Queen Church hall, 238 Savage St. Meeting of the Southington Apple Valley Chapter AARP 4943. Open to all national AARP members and guests who might be interested in joining this chapter. Entertainment will follow the meeting. Members should bring non-perishable food items for SCS and comfort items for men and women serving in the military.

ANN DANDROW MEMORIAL EDUCATIONAL EVENT. 6 to 9 p.m. at Hawks Landing CC, 210 Pattonwood Dr. Presented by Southington’s Commission on DisAbilities. This free event will feature more than 20 health and wellness vendors, guest speakers, refreshments and raffle prizes. Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and dessert will be served and there will be raffles and door prizes provided by several vendors. More info, contact Karen Leary at (860) 621-5960 or kleary@southington.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

SOUTHINGTON

CHAMBER DINNER AND AWARDS CEREMONY. 6 to 10 p.m. at the Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St. Awardees: Dick Fortunato (posthumous) for the Gail DePaolo Community Spirit Award; Susan Urillo Larson for the Chamber Woman of the Year; Susan Smayda for the Ann Hauver Employee of the Year; John Myers for the Riccio Brothers Business Person of the Year; and Bread for Life, Crystal Bees, Chip’s Restaurant, Berkshire Hathaway and the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 for Beautification. Tickets start at $75 and are available at southingtonchamber.com.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CHAMBER IN THE MORNING. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. on the third Wednesday of the month. Sponsored by the Southington Chamber of Commerce. Seminar offers business-building information, networking. Attendees encouraged to bring business cards and literature. Contact: Southington Chamber at (860) 628-8036.

SOUTHINGTON GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY. 7:30 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month (except December) at the community room at the Orchards, 34 Hobart St. No admission charge.

ROTARY CLUB. Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. (except evenings for the last Tuesday of each month). Wednesday meetings at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Contact: Dolores Fanelli (860) 681-9548 or Christie Kuriger, (860) 426-0025.

OTHER

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB MEETINGS. First and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at 460 Broad St., Meriden. Monthly programs, techniques, field trips and competitions. Competition photos need to be submitted by 7 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. More info at castlecraigcamera.org.