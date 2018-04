Health listings for the April 20 edition

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

SOUTHINGTON

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE. 6 p.m. at YMCA, 29 High St. Anyone who donates will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Details at RedCrossBlood.org/Lets-Do-More). Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

SLEEP & MEDICATIONS: WHAT TO TAKE AND WHAT TO AVOID. 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Sean Jeffery, PharmD, CGP, FASCP, FNAP, AGSF, pharmacist and clinical professor, along with Christina Polomoff, PharmD, BCACP, BCGP, population health pharmacist and assistant clinical professor will discuss what medications are safe and what should be avoided. Seating is limited. To RSVP, call (855) HHC HERE, (855) 442-4373.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.