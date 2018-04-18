Girls Track: Lady Knights claim two titles at R-J Invite

The Lady Knights traveled to Sheehan High School in Wallingford on Friday, April 13 to compete in the R-J Invitational where they came away with a pair of first-place finishes and six runner-up performances, qualifying two more athletes for the Class LL meet.

Amanda Howe was the only Lady Knight to finish first in the individual events on the day, taking the shot put title with a toss of 36 feet and the discus crown with a heave of 131’8”. Shannon Litchfield and Livvy Pizzitola teamed up with Kolby Rogers and James Ringrose to win the mixed 4x100m relay with a time of 48.51, and Allie Brown and Natalie Verderame joined forces with Elijah Rodriguez and Joseph Verderame to take first in the mixed 4x400m relay with a time of 3:52.45.

Other medalists from the meet included the following: Samantha Przybylski in the 100m (2nd) and 200m (2nd); Brown, Abby Connolly, Verderame, and Morgan Hubert in the 1600m sprint medley (2nd); Sarah Meade and Lily Scalise in the meter shuttle hurdle (2nd); Tayler Riddick in the triple jump (2nd); Janette Wadolowski in the javelin (2nd); Scalise in the high jump (T3rd); Danielle Flynn in the 400m (5th); Laini Pizzitola in the 1600m (5th); Victoria Godlewski in the pole vault (6th).

Przybylski qualified for the state meet in the 200m (27.62). Litchfield finished fourth in the 200m (27.96) and also qualified for the state meet in the event. Wadolowski improved her state mark in the javelin (109’2”) by over 19 feet. Alijah Vega (107’) and Julia Groll (97’10”) also improved their state marks in the javelin, finishing third and fourth.

The Knights will be back in action this week when they travel to divisional Hall on Tuesday, April 17. Southington is 1-1.

