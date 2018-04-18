Girls lacrosse drops below .500

After opening their season with a 10-point win, the Lady Knights quickly fell under .500 with back-to-back losses this past week.

The slide started on Wednesday, April 11 when they fell by two, 8-6, in their first divisional game of the season at Simsbury. Both teams were all squared at 5-5 at the half, but the Knights managed just one goal in the second half.

Southington took 12 shots on goal. Talie Richardson marshaled the offense with three goals. Jenna Garcia and Brooke Lynch recovered four groundballs each, while Lynch also won four draws. Rachel Strillacci saved 12 of Simsbury’s 21 shots on goal.

The Knights suffered their second-straight loss on Friday after falling, 15-12, at NFA. The Wildcats held a six-point advantage at halftime with 11 goals in the first half, and a rally for the Knights was too little too late, as they outscored the Wildcats in the second half with seven goals.

Southington finished with 28 shots on goal. Molly Dobratz paced the offense with four goals and an assist. Amy Chudy backed Dobratz with three scores. Richardson recovered eight groundballs, and Lynch won three draws. Strillacci saved 13 of NFA’s 28 shots on goal.

The Knights will be back on the turf this week when they host Brien McMahon (2-2) in their home opener and lone game of the week on Thursday, April 19. Game time is 4 p.m. Southington is 1-2.

