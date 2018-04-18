Fire report for the April 20 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 31 incidents from Monday, April 2 to Sunday, April 8:

Monday, April 2

10:30:52 a.m., 720 Pleasant St., Vehicle accident

10:54:45 a.m., 462 Queen St., Hartford HealthCare, EMS call, excluding vehicle

11:38:16 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation, no fire

1:05:58 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

Tuesday, April 3

9:31:01 a.m., 53 Crispino Dr., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface

Wednesday, April 4

1:44:47 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Rest Area, Good intent call

5:02:50 a.m., 129 Mountain View Rd., CO incident

8:46:06 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

9:34:16 a.m., 36 Wheeler Village Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

10:19:12 a.m., 37 Darling St., Medical assist, assist EMS

11:14:00 a.m., 398 Main St., SUNOCO, Good intent call

1:18:29 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, No Incident found on arrival

3:12:02 p.m., 129 Mountain View Rd., Public service

3:59:16 p.m., 138 Walnut St., Arcing, shorted electrical

11:41:18 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Thursday, April 5

7:13:22 a.m., Queen St. and Loper St., Vehicle accident

4:08:52 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

7:34:53 p.m., 359 Main St., Walgreens, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

9:28:33 p.m., Curtiss St. and Hart St., No Incident found on arrival

11:52:58 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS

Friday, April 6

6:25:10 a.m., 30 Blueberry Ln., Lock-out Building

1:39:34 p.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident

11:22:58 p.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Sprinkler activation

11:56:34 p.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Assist invalid

Saturday, April 7

12:17:46 a.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Dispatched and cancelled en route

1:43:47 a.m., 28 W. Main St., Hop Haus, Vehicle accident

9:15:19 a.m., 5 Town Line Rd., Jensen, Lock-in

7:16:43 p.m., 421 Buckland St., Ali’s Nursery, Authorized controlled burning

9:34:26 p.m., 1553 Mount Vernon Rd., Assist police or other government entity

Sunday, April 8