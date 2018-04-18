Fire report for the April 20 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 31 incidents from Monday, April 2 to Sunday, April 8:
Monday, April 2
- 10:30:52 a.m., 720 Pleasant St., Vehicle accident
- 10:54:45 a.m., 462 Queen St., Hartford HealthCare, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 11:38:16 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation, no fire
- 1:05:58 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
Tuesday, April 3
- 9:31:01 a.m., 53 Crispino Dr., Cooking fire, confined to cooking surface
Wednesday, April 4
- 1:44:47 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Rest Area, Good intent call
- 5:02:50 a.m., 129 Mountain View Rd., CO incident
- 8:46:06 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
- 9:34:16 a.m., 36 Wheeler Village Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 10:19:12 a.m., 37 Darling St., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 11:14:00 a.m., 398 Main St., SUNOCO, Good intent call
- 1:18:29 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, No Incident found on arrival
- 3:12:02 p.m., 129 Mountain View Rd., Public service
- 3:59:16 p.m., 138 Walnut St., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 11:41:18 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
Thursday, April 5
- 7:13:22 a.m., Queen St. and Loper St., Vehicle accident
- 4:08:52 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
- 7:34:53 p.m., 359 Main St., Walgreens, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 9:28:33 p.m., Curtiss St. and Hart St., No Incident found on arrival
- 11:52:58 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS
Friday, April 6
- 6:25:10 a.m., 30 Blueberry Ln., Lock-out Building
- 1:39:34 p.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident
- 11:22:58 p.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Sprinkler activation
- 11:56:34 p.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Assist invalid
Saturday, April 7
- 12:17:46 a.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 1:43:47 a.m., 28 W. Main St., Hop Haus, Vehicle accident
- 9:15:19 a.m., 5 Town Line Rd., Jensen, Lock-in
- 7:16:43 p.m., 421 Buckland St., Ali’s Nursery, Authorized controlled burning
- 9:34:26 p.m., 1553 Mount Vernon Rd., Assist police or other government entity
Sunday, April 8
- 3:07:05 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 3:37:55 p.m., N. Shuttle St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle accident