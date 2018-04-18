Dining listings for the April 20 edition

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

HAM AND BEAN DINNER. 6:15 p.m. at Mary Our Queen Church hall, 248 Savage St. Cost is $12 (children are $5). Includes ham, home baked beans, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverage. Proceeds to benefit scholarship fund. For tickets, call Gloria and Vinnie at (860) 276-0654.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

SOUTHINGTON

PANCAKE BREAKFAST. 8 to 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Tickets are $7 (5 and under are free), includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, coffee and tea. Proceeds will benefit the girls of Fundacion Sor Dominga Bocca, a home for abused and neglected girls in Guayaquil, Ecuador. All are welcome. Wheelchair-accessible. For tickets visit FCCSouthington.org, call (860) 628-6958, or at the door.

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

SOUTHINGTON

ALL YOU CAN EAT BIG BREAKFAST. 7:30 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. New venue for the annual breakfast sponsored by Southington UNICO. Cost is $8 ($6 for seniors or children under 8). Kids under 3 eat for free. Proceeds benefit UNICO charities. Tickets are available at the door or contact Tom Delsanto Jr. at (860) 919-2903 or Dave Kanute at (860) 621-5494. Also available at Fasulo & Albini, CPAs.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

SOUTHINGTON

SPUD NIGHT AND SILENT AUCTION. 5:30 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Cost is $7 (children under 5 are free) and includes baked potatoes with a choice of any or all seven toppings (“Garbage Can Special”), or a bowl of homemade soup as well as dessert and beverages. The silent auction features theme baskets, gift cards and donated services. Proceeds will benefit the church’s local service opportunities. Tickets at the door or in advance. Call (860) 628-8121 or visit First Baptist Church – Southington on Facebook.