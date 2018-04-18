CyberKnights win fourth straight New England title

For the fourth year in a row, the Southington CyberKnights (Team 195) won the New England District Championship held at Boston University this past weekend.

The CyberKnights were part of 64 teams that qualified for the championship after six weeks of district game play.

“With the best of New England gathering at the Agganis Arena, the stage was set for a three-day-long robot battle like no other,” said Sandra Brino, FIRST Team 195 mentor, in a press release.

The Southington CyberKnights finished qualification rounds with an 11-1 record after two and a half days of qualification matches.

Moving to the playoffs Saturday afternoon as the number one seed, they selected team 319 Big Bad Bob from Alton, N.H, who was the number two after qualification rounds.

For their third robot, they selected a team whose performance stats set them apart from the rest, Team 5846 the South Coast Corsairs from North Dartmouth, Mass.

“The alliance sailed through the playoffs without a loss, securing the New England title,” said Brino in the press release.

The CyberKnights have officially qualified for a global championship that will be held in Detroit, Mich. this year from April 25-18.

“Thank you to all our sponsors who make this program possible for these hard working students,” said Brino in a press release.

To follow Southington’s team during the Championship, visit www.thebluealliance.com to find match schedules and webcast the event.