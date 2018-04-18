Boys Track: Blue Knights shine at R-J invite

The Blue Knights traveled to Sheehan High School in Wallingford on Friday, April 13 to compete in the R-J Invitational where they came away with three first-place finishes and three runner-up performances, qualifying two more athletes for the Class LL meet.

Zachary Burleigh improved his state-qualifying mark by a foot to win the pole vault with a height of 12’6”. Kolby Rogers and James Ringrose teamed up with Shannon Litchfield and Livvy Pizzitola to win the mixed 4x100m relay with a time of 48.51, and Elijah Rodriguez and Joseph Verderame joined forces with Allie Brown and Natalie Verderame to take first in the mixed 4x400m relay with a time of 3:52.45.

Other medalists from the meet included the following: Jake Monson in the shot put (2nd) and discus (3rd), Rodriguez in the 100m (2nd), Rogers in the long jump (2nd), Cameron Clynes in the javelin (3rd) and high jump (5th), Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump (3rd) and 800m (6th), Jamie Lamson in the 200m (3rd), Verderame in the 400m (3rd), Matthew Penna in the 3200m (4th).

Clynes (javelin, 145’10”) and Hannigan (triple jump, 39’11.5”) qualified for the state meet. Monson improved his state mark in the shot put (45’7”), and Casey Selinske finished third in the pole vault to improve his state mark (11’6”).

The Knights will be back in action this week when they travel to divisional Hall on Tuesday, April 17. Southington is 1-1.

