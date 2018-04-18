Boys tennis sweeps East Hartford

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

They were missing around seven players during this past week’s spring break, but vacations and family trips didn’t get the better of the Blue Knights. All it did was keep them undefeated on the season without dropping a point and give the younger guys some varsity time.

“One of my freshmen just broke into the top 10,” said Southington coach Tony Mauro. “There’s maybe three other players coming up through. They’re in the middle of the pack, and there’s a lock on the ladder because of the kids that went on vacation, but I don’t deny them to go on vacation with their parents.”

Southington’s singles players dropped just two games as a whole to help lift the Blue Knights to their second-straight win in their lone match of the week on Wednesday, April 11 with a 7-0 sweep of East Hartford at home. No. 3 Kevin Chudy and No. 4 Andrew Kudla won their singles matches without surrendering a game, and No. 1 Matt Balaoing and No. 2 Nate Zmarlicki dropped just one game each in their singles wins.

In doubles, No. 2 DJ Pestillo-Mike Kwok and No. 3 Vatsa Sheth-Kyle Naworol pulled away with strong showings in the second set of their matches to defeat Indi Ramakomus-Mike Taveres and Noah Lindsay-Ian Sullivan in straight sets, 6-4 6-0. No. 1 Adam Kosko-Ryan Klinzmann also won in straight sets, 6-3 6-2, with a win over Cristian Guerrette-Ryan Lam.

The Knights will be back on the courts this week when they travel to EO Smith (1-0) on Monday, April 16 and then return home to host Glastonbury (0-0) on Friday, April 20.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.