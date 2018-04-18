Boys Lacrosse: Knights wins two

Ethan Thomson and Evan Johanns netted a combined 12 goals in the Southington boys lacrosse team’s most productive week yet with a pair of wins, as the Blue Knights tied their largest victory of the season. They began the week on Tuesday, April 10 with an 8-5 victory at Newington.

Both teams were knotted up at 3-3 at the half until the Knights pulled away with five goals in the second half. Thomson marshaled the offense with four goals. Johanns contributed with a pair of scores. Garrett Brown finished with 17 saves in the cage.

The Knights capped off the week on Saturday by earning their third-straight win with a 12-4 rout at NFA. They were up by six at halftime with eight goals in the first half and remained steady in the second half with four goals.

Johanns paced the offense with four goals and two assists. Matt Thompson backed Johanns with three scores and a pair of assists, and Thomson contributed with two goals. Brown finished with 10 saves in the cage.

The Knights will be back on the turf this week when they host NW Catholic (2-0) on Monday, April 16 and Farmington (2-1) on Thursday, April 19. Southington is 4-1.

