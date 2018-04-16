Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, April 14

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, April 14. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse—The Blue Knights earned their third-straight win with a 12-4 rout at NFA (1-4). The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host NW Catholic (2-0) on Monday, April 16 and Farmington (2-1) on Thursday, April 19. Southington is 4-1.

Girls Tennis—It came down to the final match, but the Lady Knights couldn’t hold on and suffered their first loss of the season after falling, 4-3, to Mercy (5-0) at home. The match came down to No. 2 singles, as Coral Tommervik fell in straight sets to Lorenza Inserra, 6-4, 6-2. Southington’s three wins on the day came from No. 1 singles Abby Murphy, No. 4 singles Joelle Stublarec over Jordyn Belcourt, 7-5, 6-0, and No. 2 doubles Samantha Barmore-Gianna Wadowski over Marie Emerson-Meg Brodeur, 7-6 (6), 6-1. Murphy won her match without dropping a game and has yet to drop a game on the season. No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, No. 1 doubles Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez, and No. 3 doubles Emma Wojcicki-Kate Hardy fell in straight sets. Callahan-Gimenez almost sent their match to three sets, but dropped the second set, 7-6 (1). The Knights will be back on the courts next week when they host East Hartford (0-1) on Monday, April 16 and then head out on the road to divisional Glastonbury (2-0) on Friday, April 20. Southington is 2-1.

SOUTHINGTON SPRING RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-1 (1-1).

Week 2—8-5 (7-4).

Week 3—17-10 (9-5).

Males Qualified for Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles (16.7)—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.85, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

4x800m Relay (8:50)—8:36.11, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Triple Jump (39’6”)—Jeffrey Hannigan, 39’11.5”, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Shot Put (41’)—Jake Monson, 45’7” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Javelin Throw (140’)—Cameron Clynes, 145’10”, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Pole Vault (11’)—Zach Burleigh, 12’6” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Casey Selinske, 11’6” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

Females Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200m Dash (28.0)—Samantha Przybylski, 27.62, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Natalie Verderame, 27.8, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School; Shannon Litchfield, 27.96, 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

4x100m Relay (54.5)—52.08, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Shot Put (30’)—Amanda Howe, 38’8.5”, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Discus Throw (85’)—Amanda Howe, 139’1”, 4/5 vs. Avon, Glastonbury at Southington High School.

Javelin Throw (90’)—Janette Wadolowski, 109’2” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Alijah Vega, 107’ (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford; Julia Groll, 97’10” (1st improved), 4/13 at R-J Invitational at Sheehan High School, Wallingford.

