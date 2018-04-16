Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, April 13

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, April 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—After ending their two-game skid with back-to-back wins, the Blue Knights suffered their third loss of the season, falling by a run, 13-12, in the final inning against Fitch (5-0) at home. The Knights held a four-run lead after the third inning with the help of 10 runs in the second and third combined until the Falcons rallied back with three runs in the fourth to trail by one heading into the final inning. The Falcons began the seventh with runners on first and second off of an infield error and a walk. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners over to second and third, and Nicholas Helbig drove in the game-winning runs on another infield error, which were Southington’s lone two errors of the game. The Falcons put 22 runners on base with the help of 12 hits, seven walks, and a hit batter. Southington finished with 11 hits. Dylan Chiaro was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Jake Romano went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. Ryan Henderson started the game on the mound and went two and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts, allowing eight earned runs, five hits, and three walks. Bryce Worth received the decision after closing with two runs, one hit, and one walk. The Knights will be back in the diamond next week with contests against divisional Hall (1-1), Glastonbury (2-1), and Farmington (1-3). Southington is 2-3.

Girls Lacrosse—The Lady Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 15-12, at NFA (4-2). The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host Brien McMahon (1-2) in their home opener and lone game of the week on Thursday, April 19. Game time is 4 p.m. Southington is 1-2.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field—The Blue Knights traveled to Sheehan High School in Wallingford to compete in the R-J Invitational where they came away with three first-place finishes and three runner-up performances, qualifying two more athletes for the Class LL meet. Zachary Burleigh improved his state-qualifying mark by a foot to win the pole vault with a height of 12’6”. Kolby Rogers and James Ringrose teamed up with Shannon Litchfield and Livvy Pizzitola to win the mixed 4x100m relay with a time of 48.51, and Elijah Rodriguez and Joseph Verderame joined forces with Allie Brown and Natalie Verderame to take first in the mixed 4x400m relay with a time of 3:52.45. Southington’s other top performances included the following: Jake Monson in the shot put (2nd/16) and discus (3rd/17), Rodriguez in the 100m (2nd/17), Rogers in the long jump (2nd/14), Cameron Clynes in the javelin (3rd/14) and high jump (5th/9), Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump (3rd/12) and 800m (6th/16), Jamie Lamson in the 200m (3rd/20), Verderame in the 400m (3rd/14), Matthew Penna in the 3200m (4th/15), and Mike Dorsey in the 1600m (9th/12). Clynes (javelin, 145’10”) and Hannigan (triple jump, 39’11.5”) qualified for the state meet. Monson improved his state mark in the shot put (45’7”), and Casey Selinske finished third in the pole vault to improve his state mark (11’6”). The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to divisional Hall on Tuesday, April 17. Meet time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 1-1.

Girls Outdoor Track & Field—The Lady Knights traveled to Sheehan High School in Wallingford to compete in the R-J Invitational where they came away with a pair of first-place finishes and six runner-up performances, qualifying two more athletes for the Class LL meet. Amanda Howe was the only Lady Knight to finish first in the individual events on the day, taking the shot put title with a toss of 36 feet and the discus crown with a heave of 131’8”. Shannon Litchfield and Livvy Pizzitola teamed up with Kolby Rogers and James Ringrose to win the mixed 4x100m relay with a time of 48.51, and Allie Brown and Natalie Verderame joined forces with Elijah Rodriguez and Joseph Verderame to take first in the mixed 4x400m relay with a time of 3:52.45. Southington’s other top performances included the following: Samantha Przybylski in the 100m (2nd/13) and 200m (2nd/14); Brown, Abby Connolly, Verderame, and Morgan Hubert in the 1600m sprint medley (2nd/6); Sarah Meade and Lily Scalise in the meter shuttle hurdle (2nd/3); Tayler Riddick in the triple jump (2nd/8); Janette Wadolowski in the javelin (2nd/18); Scalise in the high jump (T3rd/10); Danielle Flynn in the 400m (5th/9); Laini Pizzitola in the 1600m (5th/11); Victoria Godlewski in the pole vault (6th/8); and Amanda Perkowski in the 800m (7th/10). Przybylski qualified for the state meet in the 200m (27.62). Litchfield finished fourth in the 200m (27.96) and also qualified for the state meet in the event. Wadolowski improved her state mark in the javelin (109’2”) by over 19 feet. Alijah Vega (107’) and Julia Groll (97’10”) also improved their state marks in the javelin, finishing third and fourth. The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to divisional Hall on Tuesday, April 17. Meet time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is 1-1.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.