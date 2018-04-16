Obituary: Virginia R. ‘Ginny’ (Liebert) Gaita

Virginia R. Gaita of Plantsville, CT passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Gaylord Hospital.

She was born in the Bronx, NY, to Marie (Sefcovic) and Carl Liebert and raised by her mother Marie and devoted step-father Joseph Froeshl. Originally from New York, Ginny and her husband Ron moved to Southington, CT in 1987.

She is survived by her daughter Ronda and son-in-law Jim Merriman, son Ron and fiancé Helene Menachem, and her two cherished grandchildren Christopher and Caitlin Merriman. She also leaves her beloved niece Frances Liebert, her niece Laura Seguna, husband Will and children Nicholas, Anthony, and Christopher, her nephew Raymond J. Liebert, wife Pam and daughter Mia, and her dear cousin Dante Fusco.

Ginny was predeceased by her husband Ronald J. Gaita and her brothers Harold, Raymond, and Carl Liebert.

Ginny will be remembered as compassionate, smart, independent, and as having touched the lives of many.

Her family wishes to thank the following physicians and their staffs for their compassionate and respectful care: Dr. St. Pierre, Dr. Fernando, Dr. Mcnamee, Dr. Hosmer, and Dr. Glaser. Also, the family thanks the doctors, nurses, and staff at Gaylord Hospital for their kindness and compassion in recent weeks.

Per Ginny’s request there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 14th at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Thomas Church in Southington, CT. Committal Rites and burial will immediately follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington, CT.

Ginny requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to either the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation or the Southington Dog Pound at 650 Woodruff Street, Southington, CT.