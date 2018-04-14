Letter: SEF member thankful for town’s support

To the editor:

The Southington Education Foundation would like to thank Southington residents for their support of the Spring for Education Gala.

The well-attended event was held on Saturday, March 24 at Mount Southington Ski Area’s Mountain Room and was catered by Carmela Marie Caterers. The Damn Hippies Band provided the evening’s music.

The Southington community once again has shown its generosity. Businesses, educators, and parent teacher organizations gave generously through sponsorships and donations. Attendees opened their wallets to bid on silent and live auction items, raffles, and ‘fund-a-grants’.

Sponsorships were provided by the following businesses: Hartford HealthCare, Caplow Mechanical, ACME Monaco, Webster Bank, Ductworks, the DePaolo Family Foundation, and Beacon Prescriptions.

In addition to business sponsorships, the SEF received a $500 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, a nonprofit that works primarily in the towns of Berlin, New Britain, Plainville, and Southington. Mount Southington and the Damn Hippies Band gave in-kind donations.

The funds raised that evening will allow the SEF to continue its support of programs, such as the Central Connecticut Statue University technology and engineering partnership with Southington public schools, the science at Sloper program for all fourth graders, and future educator grants promoting innovation and creativity.

Jan Galati, SEF member