Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, April 11

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, April 11. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—A combined no-hitter helped the Blue Knights earn their second-straight win and first shutout of the season, getting back to .500, as they blanked Tolland (0-2), 5-0, at home. Following two scoreless innings to start the game, the Knights scattered runs in the next three innings with a pair in the third and two in the sixth. Southington finished with seven hits. Brandon Kohl went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and a double. Jeremy Mercier went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Jason Krar started on the mound and was credited with his first win of the season after going six innings with five strikeouts, allowing just a walk. Bryce Worth closed a strikeout. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Fitch (4-0) on Friday. Game time is 4:30 p.m. Southington is 2-2.

Girls Lacrosse—After opening their season with a 10-point win, the Lady Knights suffered their first loss of the season after falling by two, 8-6, in their first divisional game of the season at Simsbury (2-0). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to NFA (2-2) on Friday. Game time is 4 p.m.

Softball—The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win with a 20-run rout, 21-1, at RHAM (0-2). The Knights will be back on the diamond next week with a game every day during the week. Those contests include divisional Hall (0-1), divisional Conard (0-2), Glastonbury (3-1), Rockville (0-2), and Farmington (0-2).

Boys Tennis—Southington’s singles players dropped just two games as a whole to help lift the Blue Knights to their second-straight win in their lone match of the week, as they remained undefeated on the season with a 7-0 sweep of East Hartford (0-1) at home. No. 3 Kevin Chudy and No. 4 Andrew Kudla won their singles matches without surrendering a game, and No. 1 Matt Balaoing and No. 2 Nate Zmarlicki dropped just one game each in their singles wins. In doubles, No. 2 DJ Pestillo-Mike Kwok and No. 3 Vatsa Sheth-Kyle Naworol pulled away with strong showings in the second set of their matches to defeat Indi Ramakomus-Mike Taveres and Noah Lindsay-Ian Sullivan in straight sets, 6-4 6-0. No. 1 Adam Kosko-Ryan Klinzmann also won in straight sets, 6-3 6-2, with a win over Cristian Guerrette-Ryan Lam. The Knights will be back on the courts next week when they travel to EO Smith (1-0) on Monday, April 16 and then return home to host Glastonbury (0-0) on Friday, April 20.

Girls Tennis—The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win to remain undefeated on the season with a 7-0 sweep at Enfield (1-2). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Mercy (3-0) on Saturday. Match time is 1:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball—After opening their season with a 3-1 victory, the Blue Knights suffered their first loss of the season after being shut out, 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-17), at Staples (4-0). The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with contests against divisional Conard (2-0), divisional Simsbury (0-5), and Rockville (2-1).

