Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, April 9

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, April 9. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball—Following a 0-2 start to the season, the Blue Knights earned their first win of the season with a two-run victory, 9-7, at Berlin (2-1). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Tolland (0-1) on Wednesday and Fitch (4-0) on Friday.

Softball—Kara Zazzaro not only dominated the circle, but she dominated the plate as well to help the Lady Knights get off to a positive start in a 6-0 shutout over Bristol Eastern (0-1) at home in their season opener. The Knights scattered runs from the first inning to the fourth, blowing open the game with five runs in the third and fourth combined. Southington finished with 13 hits. Kara Zazzaro went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and two doubles. Zazzaro also threw a complete game shutout on the circle with nine strikeouts, allowing just five walks and three hits. Gabby Malachowski went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to RHAM (0-1) on Wednesday. Game time is 4:15 p.m.

Boys Volleyball—The Blue Knights opened their season with a 3-1 (25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20) victory at Glastonbury (2-2). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Staples (3-0) on Wednesday. Match time is 6 p.m.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.