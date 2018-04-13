Obituary: Peter Joseph Pasquale Jr., 75

Peter Joseph Pasquale Jr., 75, of Southington Ct passed away on Sunday March, 4 2018 , with his loving family by his side. Born June, 21 1942 in Southington to Peter Sr and Mary (Tupputo) Pasquale. He lived most of his life in his home town of Southington.

Peter is survived by his wife Linda T (Macchietto) Pasquale of Southington, Sherri L Pasquale-Cassidy and her husband Brian of Litchfield, His mother in law Mary Macchietto of Southington, his sister Donna Dubey of Southington and her children, Deana ( and her son Gabriel) Richard and Joseph, his uncle Dominic Pasquale and his wife Marie of Bristol, his sister in law Nancy (Macchietto) Papa and her husband Joseph and their sons Christopher (his wife Caitlin) and Matthew and Adam Papa of New Jersey. Peter also leaves behind his dear friends Timmy Pye and Paul Zarrella and many many more extended family and friends, Peter is predeceased by his sister, Lucille Doubleday and his brother in law Richard Dubey.

Peter was a generous man with many friends. There was nothing he would not do for his friends or family, especially his daughter. Peter was extremely loving and proud of his only daughter , Sherri. He supported and helped her in every aspect of her life. He worked the first half of his life as a heavy equipment operator , then retired from the State of Ct Special Revenue Dept. in 2014. He served 6yrs in the Army National Guard. Peter loved his dogs from when he raised German Shepherds in his younger years to his current Springer ,Buddy and his Jack Russell Terrier, Sam, whom he loved both very much. He also enjoyed his Harley, and his cars,especially his Monte Carlo. All that knew him, knew his greatest passion was his lawn and his home, in which he took great pride.

Peter was a member for many years of the Gang Scarpa Shoda which he attended with his father, as well as a member of the St. Joseph Polish American Club.

The family will have a celebration of Peter’s life with calling hours Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 5pm-8pm at DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 North Main St. Southington. The Funeral will be Friday March 9, 2018 at Dellavecchia’s 9:15 am followed by the Mass at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington at 10 am. Burial with Military Honors to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Peter’s memory to Our Companions Animal Rescue PO Box 956 Manchester Ct 06045 or the Ct Humane Society 701 Russel Rd Newington Ct 06111

Peter would want everyone to know that he is no longer suffering and now breaths with ease as he and Andy ride their Harleys over that Rainbow Bridge to be with his beloved dogs.

