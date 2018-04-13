Obituary: Olimpia (Livia) Nuzzolillo, 86

Olimpia (Livia) Nuzzolillo 86 of Southington has taken her last walk and arrived home, peacefully passing from this realm on April 11. Livia was married to the late Domenic Nuzzolillo for 50 years.

She was born in Pontelandolfo, Italy on February 13, 1932, to Ferdinando and Caterina Guerrera (Rinaldi). She came to the US in 1950 and worked for 25 years at Allied Control in Plantsville. She was a regular parishioner of St Thomas Church. In retirement, she enjoyed many weekday morning masses in the chapel, sometimes catching a little nap during the service. During her many years living on West Center Street, Livia enjoyed gardening, crocheting, baking and especially taking very long walks. Flowers bloomed gloriously around her and orchids often blossomed two or three times in her care. In her enthusiasm, she sometimes took cuttings from roadside flowerbeds, and for that her family sincerely apologizes.

She is survived by her children Victoria Nuzzolillo of New York, NY; Joe Nuzzolillo and wife Kim of Avon and Diana Collins and husband Rory of Charlotte NC; her brother, Tony Guerrera and wife Vicky of Nacawic, New Brunswick Canada, and Her granddaughter Paige Nuzzolillo was the joy of her life. She was predeceased by her older brother Nichola Guerrera of Waterbury.

Her funeral will be held on Monday April, 16, 2018 at 9:15 am from the DellalVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St, Southington for a Mass at 10 am. Burial will be at St Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4-6 pm.

