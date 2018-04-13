Obituary: Gerald T. Boyle, 71

Gerald T. Boyle, 71 of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Rosalind (DeAngelo) Boyle.

He was born in Hartford on Oct. 15, 1946 the son of the late William and Grace (Powers) Boyle. Gerald was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, he attended the Defense Institute and he learned to speak and write Russian and worked with the National Security Defense Department. Prior to his retirement he was a letter carrier for the Southington Post Office. Gerry was a member of the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, he was an avid reader, a Boston Red Sox Fan and he enjoyed the beach with his grandchildren and family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Kathy and husband Tim Coffey of Sandy Hook, his son Kevin M. Boyle of Southington, a daughter-in-law Laura Boyle of Thomaston, his grandchildren Evan, Jordan, Kieran, Luca, Rowan and Nico. He also leaves a brother Michael Boyle of MA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Sean Patrick Boyle, his brother William Boyle and his sister Jane Knowles.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 16th at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. at 11:30 am. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday morning from 10-11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Ronald McDonald House www.rmhc.org or St. Jude’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org or the Wounded Warriors Project www.woundedwarriors.org

