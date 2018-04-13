Obituary: Arlene S. (Nadeau) DeNardo, 91

Arlene S. (Nadeau) DeNardo, 91, of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Summit of Plantsville. She had been the loving wife of the late Vincent L. DeNardo for nearly 60 years.

Born on May 8, 1926 in Millinocket, Maine to the late Joseph and Marie Anne (Deschene) Nadeau, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Arlene loved animals, especially cats and dogs. She enjoyed her sweets, especially chocolate and spent lots of time putzing in her garden. Most of all, Arlene lived for her family; fiercely loving them and protecting them and would do anything for them.

Arlene is survived by her son Albert DeNardo and his wife Gloria of TN and 2 daughters; Ann Murray and her husband Daniel of TN and Gloria DeNardo and her husband Roger Limmer of Plantsville, 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers Edward and Gordon Nadeau and two sisters, Pauline Letkowski and Bernice Colby.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene’s memory may be made to Monkey’s Pack Animal Rescue, Inc., PO Box 1791, Manchester, CT 06045.

Arlene’s family would like to thank everyone who touched her life with prayers, kind words and loving gestures.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018 at the State Veteran’s Cemetery, Middletown, CT. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.