Obituaries: Dorothy Colbert Fragola, 87, and Alfred Fragola Sr., 89

The family of Dorothy Colbert Fragola (87) and Alfred Fragola Sr.(89) of Southington, sadly announces their death after 70 years of life together. Both died peacefully surrounded by family. The family of Dorothy Colbert Fragola (87) and Alfred Fragola Sr.(89) of Southington, sadly announces their death after 70 years of life together. Both died peacefully surrounded by family.

Dorothy passed away on December 8, 2017 at the Alzheimers Resource Center in Plantsville. Alfred passed away on December 9, 2017 at Kimberly Hall in Windsor. Both put up strong fights battling their illnesses, Dorothy with the advanced stages of dementia and Alfred with advanced heart disease.

Dorothy was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Alfred was a business teacher in the Berlin school system. Upon leaving teaching he owned and operated the Moody School of Commerce in New Britain. He was a World War II veteran stationed in Japan with the U.S. Military Police. He was buried with military honors.

They are survived by four children, Alfred Fragola Jr. (Michele), Wayne Fragola, Elaine Vitelli (Fred), and Lynn Herlihy(Michael); along with 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. They will be missed by loving family and friends.

The family sincerely thanks the many caregivers who patiently and lovingly took care of them during their illnesses. Heartfelt thanks also to the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, whose kindness and compassion was appreciated during a very difficult time.

A service for the family was held at St. Thomas Cemetery in December.

Donations in their memory, can be made to The Alzheimers Resource Center in Plantsville, or The American Heart Association.