U.S. Senator visits CV Tool Company in Southington

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) visited CV Tool Company, Inc. on April 4 for a guided tour of the facility and discussion with employees and owners as part of “Murphy’s Monday Manufacturer” series, which highlights manufacturers across the state for their unique contributions.

CV Tool’s Southington branch, at 44 Robert Porter Rd., employs 48 machinists, and the company also employs about 20 in their Fitchburg, Mass. branch.

The facility manufactures machined tools, steam turbine packing rings, and other hardware for the defense aerospace, nuclear and steam turbine industries.

“Southington has a rich manufacturing history, and a big future in manufacturing,” said Murphy. “It’s companies like this that are going to thrive, and Southington has made it easy for CV Tool to thrive and stay rooted in town.”

Part of Murphy’s visit was to see firsthand the effects of the bipartisan BuyAmerican.gov Act, a bill he and U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) unveiled in January that sought to establish a centralized online hub to increase transparency and ensure federal agencies prioritize the purchase of American-made goods in compliance with existing law.

As explained in a January press release, federal agencies may use domestic content waivers to Buy American laws to purchase goods or services from foreign companies only in certain circumstances. Evidence was revealed that U.S. federal agencies have granted an excessive number of waivers to Buy American laws in the last few years. The act would create a central, public website to collect and display information about each requested waiver to Buy American laws.

“This facility is a great example of how a federal policy brought business to this company,” Murphy said, “and local leaders have helped them to expand. You’ve got to have that partnership between federal purchasing policy and local economic development to be successful.”

CV Tool president Carmine Votino explained the facility began in a different location in downtown Southington in 1980 before moving to the property at 44 Robert Porter Road. Since the move, the facility has undergone six additions.

The company specializes in aircraft machinery and supplies both commercial and military products. At the Southington branch, employees work 12-hour shifts, and Votino is looking into hiring about a dozen more employees to work a night shift. However, he said, it’s difficult to find trained and qualified candidates.

Southington Economic Development director Lou Perillo said that issue is “a common statement” from owners of factories. “I’m just glad the business is so strong, and if you could get some more help, imagine what you could do,” he said.

Murphy said the BuyAmerican.gov Act would strengthen Buy American laws and boost the state’s economy as well as secure the national security supply chain.

Southington Town Councilor Tom Lombardi (R) said that he was pleased to have the senator visit. “I’m excited that Senator Murphy is taking time out of his busy schedule to see the great things happening in Southington.”

Murphy’s visit was a homecoming of sorts. His political career began when he was a Planning and Zoning Commissioner in town before he became a State Representative and then a State Senator. He entered Congress in 2007.

“I’m particularly proud of the businesses that grow here in Southington,” he said. “I have a lot of friends on both sides of the aisle here because Republicans and Democrats tend to come together in this town to work for the economic benefit of the town.”

CV Tool Company is the second Southington company to be recognized by the senator and the first since Yarde Metals in 2015. For more information about the series, visit murphy.senate. gov.

