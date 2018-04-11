Music listings for the April 13 edition

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

PENNY LANE BAND. Sponsored by Gishrei Shalom. Beatles tribute concert. First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. $20 in advance for adults, $25 for adults at the door. Children 12 and under, free. (860) 276-9113.

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

SOUTHINGTON

BLACKBERRY PINES CONCERT. 7 p.m. in Peace Cafe at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Folk, country and bluegrass music. Suggested donation $10. Refreshments available for purchase. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. More at FCCSouthington.org or (860) 628-6958.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. on the first Friday of the month. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with you own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.