Miscellaneous listings for the April 13 edition

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

SOUTHINGTON

SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Vendor deadline is April 1. Wheelchair-accessible. More info at (860) 628-6958 or FCCSouthington.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

SOUTHINGTON

SEF COMMUNITY SPELLING BEE. 7 p.m. at the Southington High School auditorium. Teams of three representing local citizens, politicians, businesses, educators, students, police, fire, and public officials will try to upend two-time defending champion, the Rotary Club of Southington, as the town’s best spellers. The bee master is Steve Profitt. Judges include Southington superintendent Timothy Connellan and language arts coordinator Stephanie Lawlor. Costumes and mascots are encouraged. Cost is $100 per person ($300 per team) and proceeds benefit the Southington Education Foundation. To register or donate, contact southingtoneducationfoundation.org/spellingbee or Jan Galati at SEF.Donations@gmail.com.

FRIDAY, APR 20

SOUTHINGTON

TALENT SHOWCASE AUDITIONS. 6 to 8 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Open auditions for an all-ages talent showcase to be held on Saturday, May 12. More info at FCCSouthington.org or call (860) 628-6958.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

TAG SALE. 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St.

MONDAY, APRIL 23

SOUTHINGTON

MOHEGAN SUN BUS TRIP. 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. from St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Cost is $30, includes buffet lunch and gaming coupons. Sponsored by the St Aloysius Church men’s club. Proceeds benefit the Holy Name Society scholarship fund. For tickets, call Frank Castellano at (860) 276 4011.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

SOUTHINGTON

TRAINING FOR INTERVENTION PROCEDURES (TIPS) TRAINING. 8 to 11 a.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 744 Queen St. Space is limited, Free training for businesses for responsible service, sale, and consumption of alcohol. Sponsored by the STEPS Coalition. Learn to recognize signs of intoxication, prevent sale of alcohol to minors, quick intervention in potential problem situations, and reasonable efforts to prevent alcohol abuse. TIPS workbooks, handouts, identification booklets, and age verification sheets will be provided. To register, email Megan Albanese at albanesem@southington.org or call (860) 276-6272.

THURSDAY, MAY 10

SOUTHINGTON

BEERGASM INDOOR BLOCK PARTY. 5 to 9 p.m. at Witchdoctor Brewing Co., 168 Center St. Presented by the Southington Chamber of Commerce. Brews, food, live band, games. Tickets cost $20 ($18 for chamber members, $15 for executive members). Get tickets at southingtonchamber.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

SOUTHINGTON

TALENT SHOWCASE. 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. An all-ages talent showcase. Admission is be $5 at the door with monetary donations as “votes” for favorite acts. Proceeds from the event will go to FCC’s Mission Trip Fund. More info at FCCSouthington.org or call (860) 628-6958.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

SOUTHINGTON

WWI DIGITIZATION DAY. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion hall, 64 Main St. Do you have your grandfather’s WWI photo album tucked away in a closet? A stack of letters your great-grandmother kept in a box in the attic? A story your neighbor told you about the local homecoming parade in the back of your mind? Bring your collection to be scanned or photographed for free. More at southingtonhistory.org or ctinworldwar1.org/digitization-days

TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

SOUTHINGTON

TORIES, SPIES & TRAITORS: DIVIDED LOYALTY IN REVOLUTIONARY CT. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St. Free presentation by Natalie Belanger from the CT Historical Society inspired by the show “Turn” on TNT. More at southingtonhistory.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

SOUTHINGTON

WWI CT YANKEE DIVISION: THE LIFE OF A CT SOLDIER IN FRANCE. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St. Free presentation by the 26th Yankee Division WWI Living Group re-enactors. More at southingtonhistory.org.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17

SOUTHINGTON

WITCHES IN CT. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St. Free presentation by Taylor McClure from the CT Historical Society. This programs always draw a full house. More at southingtonhistory.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 21, and 28; May, 5, 12, and 19; June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; July 7, 14, 21, and 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25; Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29; Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27; Nov. 3 and 17; Dec. 1 and 15. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.