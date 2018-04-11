Meeting listings for the April 13 edition

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB. 9:45 a.m. to noon at the American Legion hall, 66 Main St. Jessica Lubell Brand, PhD, known as “the Native Plant Gal” will share information on landscaping with native shrubs at 10 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. Guest ($3) are always welcome. RSVP: thanlon@snet.net or call (860) 628-6975.

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

SOUTHINGTON

CHAMBER DINNER AND AWARDS CEREMONY. 6 to 10 p.m. at the Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St. Awardees: Dick Fortunato (posthumous) for the Gail DePaolo Community Spirit Award; Susan Urillo Larson for the Chamber Woman of the Year; Susan Smayda for the Ann Hauver Employee of the Year; John Myers for the Riccio Brothers Business Person of the Year; and Bread for Life, Crystal Bees, Chip’s Restaurant, Berkshire Hathaway and the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 for Beautification. Tickets start at $75 and are available at southingtonchamber.com.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CHAMBER IN THE MORNING. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. on the third Wednesday of the month. Sponsored by the Southington Chamber of Commerce. Seminar offers business-building information, networking. Attendees encouraged to bring business cards and literature. Contact: Southington Chamber at (860) 628-8036.

ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB. 9:45 a.m. to noon on the 4th Tuesday of every month at the American Legion hall, 66 Main St. Starts with a presentation at 10 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. Guest ($3) are always welcome. RSVP: thanlon@snet.net or call (860) 628-6975.

SOUTHINGTON GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY. 7:30 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month (except December) at the community room at the Orchards, 34 Hobart St. No admission charge.

ROTARY CLUB. Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. (except evenings for the last Tuesday of each month). Wednesday meetings at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Contact: Dolores Fanelli (860) 681-9548 or Christie Kuriger, (860) 426-0025.

OTHER

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB MEETINGS. First and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at 460 Broad St., Meriden. Monthly programs, techniques, field trips and competitions. Competition photos need to be submitted by 7 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. More info at castlecraigcamera.org.