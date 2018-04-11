Girls Tennis: Lady Knights sweep Plainville

A three-set doubles match almost spoiled a perfect start, but the Lady Knights managed to overcome a first-set deficit to open their season on Thursday, April 5 with a 7-0 sweep at Plainville.

No. 1 singles Abby Murphy and No. 3 singles Molly Murphy didn’t drop a game in their matches against Andrea Ybanez and Liv Wazorko. No. 2 Coral Tommervik dropped just one game against Maggie Cronkhite, and No. 4 Jill Watson lost just three games against Samantha Conte.

In doubles, No. 1 Carolyn Callahan-Chantelle Gimenez dropped just a pair of games against Anna Stehle-Hannah Charest. No. 3 Emma Wojcicki-Kate Hardy defeated Elona Tanski-Emma Snowden in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, and No. 2 Gianna Wadowski-Madison Beaudoin rallied back after squandering the first set against Caroline St. Pierre-Kelly Tuczapski, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The Knights will be back on the courts this week when they travel to Enfield (1-0) on Wednesday, April 11 and then return home to host Mercy (1-0) on Thursday, April 12.

