Girls lacrosse routs Newington

Emma Doran, Sarah Mafale, Molly Dobratz, and Addie Kilgore rallied for three goals apiece to charge the offense, and Doran contributed with the only assist.

On Thursday, April 5, Southington cruised to an 18-8 rout at Newington to open the spring season.

The Knights led by seven at the half. Steph Zera and Amy Chudy contributed with a pair of assists each.

Dobratz won six draws, and Kilgore recovered five groundballs.

Southington took 27 shots on goal. Rachel Strillaci saved five of Newington’s 12 shots on goal.

Maya Gajowiak led the Indians with four goals.

The Knights will be back on the turf this week when they travel to divisional Simsbury (1-0) on Wednesday, April 11 and NFA (1-2) on Friday, April 13.

