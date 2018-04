Fire report for the April 13 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 47 incidents from Monday, March 26 to Monday, April 2:

Monday, March 26

7:46:25 a.m., 295 Flanders St., Authorized controlled burning

11:43:47 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

12:39:04 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, System malfunction

2:21:00 p.m., 51 Holly Hill Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire

2:28:01 p.m., 1978 West St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

4:51:21 p.m., 1636 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

6:38:58 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., No Incident found on arrival

11:47:23 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Tuesday, March 27

4:35:50 a.m., 6 Carter Ln., Unit 13, Lock-in

7:58:15 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, Exit 3, Vehicle accident

8:40:29 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:46:10 a.m., 229 Loper St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:52:38 a.m., 125 W. Queen St., Jet Tool, EMS call, excluding vehicle

11:49:02 a.m., 592 Spring St., Unauthorized burning

2:08:42 p.m., 600 Executive Blvd., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

10:58:36 p.m., 891 Woodruff St., Medical assist, assist EMS

11:10:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby

Wednesday, March 28

8:48:35 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire

9:58:40 a.m., 97 N. Main St., HazMat release investigation

11:32:00 a.m., 7 Rejean Rd., Unauthorized burning

12:30:08 p.m., 501 Canal St., Vehicle accident

8:24:14 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Dispatched and cancelled en route

9:37:00 p.m., 23 Zwicks Farm Rd., Unauthorized burning

Thursday, March 29

8:32:14 a.m., 26 Darling St., No Incident found on arrival

3:21:33 p.m., 613 Queen St., Starbucks, Lock-out Vehicle

5:45:21 p.m., 996 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Biological hazard, confirmed

8:58:45 p.m., 5 Sycamore Rd., Vehicle accident

Friday, March 30

1:17:16 p.m., 174 Annelise Ave., HazMat release investigation

1:30:34 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lock-in

5:22:28 p.m., 67 Darling St., Construction or demolition

8:23:17 p.m., 11 Marion Ave., Mobil, Gasoline or other flammable liquid

8:51:02 p.m., 98 Main St., Flair Restaurant, Smoke detector activation, no fire

9:31:08 p.m., 657 Queen St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

10:37:14 p.m., 46 Garden Gate Rd., Passenger vehicle fire

10:37:14 p.m., 46 Garden Gate Rd., Building fire

Saturday, March 31

1:37:12 p.m., 394 Laning St., Vehicle accident

3:42:25 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Sunday, April 1

12:29:51 a.m., 326 Main St., Dispatched and cancelled en route

11:59:44 a.m., 26 Vermont Ave., Medical assist, assist EMS

12:19:40 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

2:30:26 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

3:53:55 p.m., 6 Stonegate Rd., Water problem

6:29:13 p.m., 650 Prospect St., HazMat release investigation

7:24:02 p.m., 285 Queen St., Unit 4C, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Monday, April 2