Boys Track: Knights split season opener

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

When it’s unseasonably cold and windy outside in the month of April with temperatures in the 40s, it’s difficult for most to run, jump, and throw, to reach personal bests. Southington coach Dan Dachelet said that there wasn’t a person at Thursday’s meet on April 5 that wasn’t challenged by the weather.

If you look across the board, Dachelet said that athletes’ times were 15 percent off of what their normal performances are.

“There were very few people that had, what I consider to be, top performances out there,” said Dachelet. “It’s tough to sprint in the cold weather. It’s tough to do distance races when you have gusts of wind knocking you upright in the middle of the races.”

Dachelet said that the volunteers recording meet results had to take 20-minute warming breaks, due to the weather.

“They couldn’t type and enter results anymore because their fingers didn’t work,” said Dachelet. “We had two laptops doing the results, and one of them froze.”

The Blue Knights split their season opener with a 101-49 rout of Avon and 95-50 loss to Glastonbury at home.

Elijah Rodriguez captured the title in the 110m hurdles, and Kolby Rogers won the 100m.

Cameron Clynes (300m hurdles) and Conner Leone (3200m) took second, along with the 4x800m relay and the 4x400m relay.

Joseph Verderame placed third in the 400m and the 200m, and Shane Leone finished third in the 800m. Matthew Penna took fifth in the 1600m.

Southington performed well in the field events. Jake Monson captured the discus and shot put titles. Jeffrey Hannigan won the triple jump and high jump, and Zach Burleigh won the pole vault.

Clynes placed second in the javelin, and Anthony Penta finished fourth in the long jump.

The following qualified for the Class LL meet: the 4x800m relay (8:36.11); Rodriguez in the 110m hurdles (15.85); Monson in the shot put (43’3”); and Burleigh (11’6”) and Casey Selinske (11’) in the pole vault.

The Knights will be back in action next week when they travel to Sheehan High School in Wallingford for the R-J Invitational on Friday, April 13. Meet time is 3 p.m.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.