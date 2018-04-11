Boys Tennis: Blue Knights hits the ground running

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Although the Blue Knights played an opponent that is in a rebuilding year, Southington coach Tony Mauro said that his team is at the level where he thought they were going to be at to start the season.

“They’re definitely living up to those expectations,” said Mauro. “It’s a great team this way, and I can’t tell you how much fun I’m having with them.”

Mauro said that he has high praise for his team, especially his two team captains, Kevin Chudy and Jon Kryzanski.

“They’re really good with each other,” said Mauro. “You could see how they interact with each other when I’m giving our challenge matches. They’re accepting adversity against each other, and that makes practice seem very easy.”

The Knights opened their season on Thursday, April 5 with a 7-0 sweep over Bristol Central at home. Southington dropped just three games in the match, which came in doubles.

Singles wins included No. 1 Matt Balaoing over Sebastian Kania, No. 2 Nate Zmarlicki over Joey Averin, No. 3 Kryzanski over Anthony Fasci, and No. 4 Chudy over Derick Mensan.

Doubles wins included No. 1 Marek Kryzanski-Andrew Kudla over Mike Kominski-David Sao, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Adam Kosko-Tyler Heidgerd over Sunny Tep-Paul Kurnrattanawanich; and No. 3 Mike Kwok-Ryan Klinzmann over Kenni Cantarcro-Jimmy Maule, 6-1, 6-0.

The Knights will be back on the courts this week when they host East Hartford (0-0) on Wednesday, April 11 in their lone match of the week.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.