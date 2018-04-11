Boys Lacrosse: Knights rebound from first loss

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Blue Knights are jelling. Coach Ron Chase said that they’re a fairly inexperienced, young team, but in the first week of the season his team is already starting to gel.

The Knights are already realizing what it takes to win games. Now, the boys just have to work on consistency.

Southington split the week with a win and a loss, and Chase said that the team realized after Tuesday’s loss to North Haven that you can’t go into a game after practicing poorly the day prior.

“We didn’t have a good day of practice on Monday,” said Chase. “They realized after the game that you have to come to play every day. You have to play hard and physical, and you have to want it every day.”

Chase said that the team practiced better on Wednesday and Thursday, and it showed in Friday’s win at Pomperaug.

“Guys are competing and getting after it hard, and it showed on Friday,” said Chase. “The score wasn’t very indicative of the game itself. If you watch the film, we were outplaying them and just playing tough, hardnosed lacrosse.”

The Blue Knights suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday, April 3 after falling, 11-5, to North Haven at home.

The Knights scored the game’s first goal and wouldn’t hit the back of the cage again until late in the third quarter. The Indians held a 5-1 lead at the half and pulled away with the help of four goals in the third.

Ethan Thomson (1 assist), Anders Chubet, Evan Johanns, Tagan Welch, and Matt Thompson scored one goal apiece. Garrett Brown finished with 10 saves in the cage.

Jack Broggi and Kasey Mongillo led the Indians with three goals apiece.

The Knights rebounded on Friday to cap off the week to earn their second win of the season with a two-point victory, 12-10, at Pomperaug.

The Knights trailed by a goal at the half, but managed to pull away in the second half by scoring all of what they totaled in the first half with five goals in the third quarter, holding the Panthers to a goal in the third. Johanns marshaled the offense with five goals.

Thompson backed Johanns with four goals and four assists. Brown finished with 19 saves in the cage.

Ryan Brown and Jack Rafferty led the Panthers with four goals each.

The Knights will be back on the turf this week when they travel to Newington (2-0) on Tuesday, April 10 and NFA (0-1) on Saturday, April 14. Southington is 2-1.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.