Baseball still looking for first win

The Blue Knights committed four errors on their way to dropping their second-straight game to remain winless on the season after falling victim to a walk-off single.

The one-run defeat, 7-6, at Greenwich on Saturday, April 7 was the first time Southington began the regular season with two losses in more than 10 years.

The Cardinals piled on six runs in the first three innings combined to hold a five-run advantage, scoring four runs in the second off a double, a sacrifice fly, and an error. The Knights committed three errors in the inning.

They rallied back to knot the score in the sixth, forcing the Cardinals to go to their bullpen. Dan Topper and Bryce Worth drove in one run each on a pair of base hits. Dylan Chiaro scored two on a bases-clearing triple, and Jeremy Mercier capped off the rally with a double that brought in a run.

With two outs in the seventh, the Cardinals kept the inning going with a single. The next batter singled and scored the winning run on an error committed by Southington’s outfielder.

Both teams finished with 10 hits each. Worth went 2-for-3 at the plate with a RBI, walk, and run scored. Chiaro went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI, at triple, and a run scored. Jake Neuman contributed by also going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Justin Verrilli started on the mound and went a couple of innings, allowing an earned, four hits, and two walks. Jake Weed received the decision after relieving Verrilli to go an inning and two third with two hits, a walk, and a run. Jason Krar and Ryan Henderson also saw some action on the mound.

The Knights will look for their first win of the season this week with contests against Berlin (2-0), Tolland (0-0), divisional Conard (0-0), and Fitch (2-0).

