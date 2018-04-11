Art listings for the April 13 edition

NOW thru APRIL 28
SOUTHINGTON
2018 SACA JURIED ART SHOW. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Annual Southington Arts and Crafts Association juried art show. Judge TBA.
NOW thru APRIL 30
SOUTHINGTON
CARLA STERNBERG KOCH EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association April artist of the month features water paintings by Carla Sternberg Koch of Cheshire.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25
SOUTHINGTON
SACA MEETING – ELIZABETH RHODES DEMO. 7 p.m. at the Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Elizabeth Rhodes is an award winning and highly recognized Connecticut pastel artist.
THURSDAY, APRIL 26
SOUTHINGTON
ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.
MAY 1-31
SOUTHINGTON
JO REMBISH EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association May artist of the month features acrylic paintings by Jo Rembish of Southington.
TUESDAY, MAY 15
SOUTHINGTON
SACA SCHOLARSHIP BANQUET. 6:30 p.m. at the Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. All are welcome.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23
SOUTHINGTON
SACA MEETING – MALLY DESOMMA DEMO. 7 p.m. at the Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Mally DeSomma’s artistry spans over thirty-five years, always searching for an interesting subject to capture on canvas.
THURSDAY, MAY 24
SOUTHINGTON
ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.
JUNE 1-30
SOUTHINGTON
JANICE ST.HILAIRE EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association June artist of the month features mostly oil and acrylic paintings by Janice St.Hilaire of Wallingford.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20
SOUTHINGTON
SACA MEETING – MEMBERS’ CRITIQUE. 7 p.m. at the Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Members’ Critique by William Thomson.
JULY 1-AUG. 31
SOUTHINGTON
CATHY MICHANCZYK EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association July artist of the month features acrylic and oil paintings by Cathy Michanczyk of Plantsville.
ONGOING
SOUTHINGTON
COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP FOR ARTISTS. $2,000 scholarship available through the SHS guidance department provided by a partnership between Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) and Southington Arts and Crafts Association (SACA).
DRAWING COMICS WORKSHOP. Fridays, beginning July 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Learn how to draw in the style of your favorite comic books. For kids aged 6-13. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.
SOCCA SMORGASBORG WORKSHOP. Mondays, beginning July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Sculpture, painting, drawing, pottery and more. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).
SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581