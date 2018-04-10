Two dogs euthanized after suffering abuse from Southington couple

Police arrested a Southington couple for abusing animals in their care. On Monday, April 9, police took Jason Savage, 41, and his wife, Kelly Savage, 38, into custody at their residence. Both were charged with cruelty to animals, failure to vaccinate dogs for rabies, and failure to comply with dog ownership requirements.

The warrant stems from an investigation initiated by the Southington animal control division on Feb. 21, 2018 after receiving reports that three dogs were abandoned in the basement bedroom of the Savage’s raised ranch.

Animal control officials found that the conditions in the bedroom appeared uninhabitable with trash and feces covering the floor. One of the dogs had been removed from the residence prior to police arrival, but animal control agents found two other dogs in poor health. Both were flea infested and emanating an unhealthy odor. Officers located the third dog at another residence, and it was also infested with fleas, emanating an unhealthy smell, and was stained with urine and feces.

Animal control officers took all three dogs into custody to provide veterinary care, but two had to be euthanized because of their poor health and condition. The remaining dog was treated by a local veterinarian and was prescribed medications and a treatment plan. The dog is being cared for by Southington animal control.

During the course of the investigation, police could find no proof that the dogs had been vaccinated.

Jason Savage and Kelly Savage were both processed and held on $5,000 bond. The couple has an April 10 court date.