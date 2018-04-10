Refuse To Be A Victim class offered this month

The crime-prevention and personal safety seminar, Refuse To Be A Victim, will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday April 24 and 25 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bristol Hospital Wellness Center. This four-hour course includes safety recommendations while at home, in the car, while exercising, traveling, at work and more. It is not “hands-on,” nor does it include firearms training. However it does complement all other self-defense strategies.

Dr. Mike Taz will facilitate the presentation.

Tuition is $30.

Pre-registration is required.

Call (860)582-4388 to register or to ask questions.

Discounts are available.