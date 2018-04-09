Obituary: Theresa “Terry” Goffred BSNRN, 79

Theresa “Terry” Goffred BSNRN, 79, of Wolcott passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018 at HOCC at Bradley Memorial.

She was born in Waterbury on Nov. 8, 1938, the daughter of the late Daniel and Josephine (Daversa) Goffred. Terry graduated from Wilby High School and received her Nursing Degree from UCONN. She had been retired from Bradley Memorial Hospital where she had worked for many years and was a certified Gastroenterolist Assistant. She was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and she was a member of St. Pius X Church where she was a member of their ladies guild.

She is survived by her sisters Thomasina and husband Neil Bulger of Old Greenwich and Josephine and husband Leslie Sheldon of Broad Brook, her nieces and nephews Colleen Proppe, Niel Bulger, Timothy and wife Molly Sheldon and Karin and husband Mark Rudenko and 4 great nephews and a great niece.

Funeral services were held on Friday, April 6th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 690 Woodtick Rd. to St. St. Pius X Church, 525 Woodtick Rd. at 10 am. Burial will be at Woodtick Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 pm. Donations may be made in her memory to the St. Basil the Great Parish, 525 Woodtick Rd. Wolcott, CT 06716 or HOCC at Bradley Memorial Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, 81 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489

